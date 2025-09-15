Small-cap stock below ₹25 hits 5% upper circuit on ₹360 crore order win

Shares of STL Networks, the recent debut on the Indian stock market following its strategic demerger from Sterlite Technologies, were locked at a 5% upper circuit limit at ₹22.92 apiece in Monday's trading session following a significant order win.

The company, through an exchange filing today, informed investors that it had secured a major contract worth over ₹360 crore from PowerGrid Teleservices Limited (PowerTel), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), the nation's largest electric power transmission utility.

Under the agreement, the company said Invenia, the brand of STL Networks, will design, build, commission, and maintain the complete IT and cloud infrastructure for a greenfield Tier III data center at PowerGrid's Manesar facility.

In addition, it also informed that Invenia will establish a Disaster Recovery Data Centre (DRDC) and deliver a scalable Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) solution complemented by Disaster Recovery Services. This transformative project encompasses a comprehensive Operation & Maintenance (O&M), ensuring the long-term performance and operational readiness of the data center.

Speaking on the win, Pankaj Malik, Chief Executive Officer, Invenia, said, “We are proud to partner with PowerGrid Teleservices on a state-of-the-art Tier III facility that will not only address current requirements but also anticipate future demand for cloud and disaster recovery services."

"Backed by our deep domain expertise, stringent compliance, and advanced system integration capabilities, we are delivering a solution that blends reliability with agility. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to enabling mission-critical infrastructure that empowers our clients and the nation to thrive in an increasingly connected, competitive world," Pankaj Malik further added.

About STL Networks The compnay provides advanced digital infrastructure and IT services, enabling telecom operators, government, defense, citizen networks, and large enterprises across India and the UK. The services include connectivity solutions, system integration (network, data center, cloud, and cybersecurity), managed services, and AI-enabled solutions.

Over the past decade, STL Networks has been instrumental in India’s digital infrastructure growth, deploying over 1.35 lakh km of Optical Fibre networks across 23 states.