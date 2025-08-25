Small-cap stock below ₹25 revises record date for 1:10 stock split. Check details

Titan Intech has revised its record date to Monday, September 8, 2025, to determine the eligibility of shareholders entitled to the stock split, previously set for August 29, 2025

"In continuation of our earlier communication dated August 18, 2025, informing the fixation of the record date as Friday, August 29, 2025, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled to the stock split, we would like to inform you that the record date has been revised to Monday, September 8, 2025," the company said in its regulatory filing.

"Therefore, Monday, September 8, 2025, is hereby declared as the revised record date pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, for the stock split of equity shares of the company in the ratio of ten new fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 1/- (Rupee One Only) each for everyone fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 10/- (Rupee Ten Only)," the company further stated.

A stock split is a corporate action initiated by a company to improve the liquidity of its stock in the secondary market.

It involves dividing existing shares into multiple shares, thereby reducing the face value of each share. Investors holding the stock on the record date will receive the newly split shares in their demat accounts.

Post-split, the stock price is adjusted proportionally based on the announced split ratio, while the company’s overall market capitalization remains unchanged.

Stock in recovery mode, gains 84% in five months After a prolonged period of underperformance, the company’s shares made a strong comeback in April and have maintained positive momentum, closing the month in the green and rallying 84% over the last five months. Despite this notable recovery, the stock remains down by 70% from its all-time high of Rs. 75, recorded in May 2024.

Titan Intech is a leading software developer serving both domestic and international clients. The company is involved in the design, development, and manufacturing of LED video displays, LED luminaires, and high-end electronic and telecommunication equipment, as well as telecom software.

It also provides software development and technical services to various central and state government undertakings in India. One of the company’s flagship solutions is the Central Control and Monitoring System (CCMS), which optimizes street lighting operations and enhances energy efficiency, offering a sustainable solution for municipalities, private industries, public institutions, and large corporations.