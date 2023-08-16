Small-cap stock below ₹5: Board allots preferential issue worth ₹83.2 crore. Five things you should know1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 02:45 PM IST
Small-cap stock below ₹5: The preferential issue has been offered at ₹3.20 per equity share
Small-cap stock below ₹5: The board of directors of Sylph Technologies Ltd has approved preferential issue not exceeding ₹83.20 crore. The small-cap company has offered 26 crore company shares in this preferential issue that is available for non promoters and public category investors. The preferential issue is offered at a price of ₹3.20 per equity share.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started