Small-cap stock below ₹5: Vikas Lifecare shares are one of those penny stocks that has attracted investment from foreign institutional investors (FIIs). In August 2022, two global investment firms AG Dynamic Funds Limited and Citrus Global Arbitrage Fund made investment in this small-cap stock. The two FIIs bought stake in this small-cap penny stock during fund raise drive of the small-cap company. However, the penny stock is in news again. The small-cap company has entered into the joint venture (JV) agreement with Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL). This Vikas Lifecare and IGL JV aims to set up India's first integrated smart meter manufacturing unit at an expenditure of ₹110 crore.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}