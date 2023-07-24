Small-cap stock below ₹5 hits upper circuit after receiving bulk export order2 min read 24 Jul 2023, 01:07 PM IST
Small-cap stock below ₹5 hit the upper circuit after the news of receiving a bulk export order for cotton
Small-cap stock below ₹5: Shree Ram Proteins shares are one of the small-cap stocks that are priced below ₹5 on Dalal Street. However, the penny stock is in news today for hitting upper circuit of 5 per cent after receiving bulk order to export 63277 Mt of Cotton. After the outbreak of this stock market news, the small-cap stock with a market cap of near ₹102 crore witnessed strong buying interest leading to no seller available for the stock within few hours of trade on Friday.
