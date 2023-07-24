Small-cap stock below ₹5: Shree Ram Proteins shares are one of the small-cap stocks that are priced below ₹5 on Dalal Street. However, the penny stock is in news today for hitting upper circuit of 5 per cent after receiving bulk order to export 63277 Mt of Cotton. After the outbreak of this stock market news, the small-cap stock with a market cap of near ₹102 crore witnessed strong buying interest leading to no seller available for the stock within few hours of trade on Friday.

The small-cap penny stock opened today with an upside gap and went on to hit intraday high of ₹2.40 apiece levels on NSE, where it found no sellers and locked-in 5 per cent upper circuit. Now the small-cap stock is trading at a premium against its currently available right issue, which is priced at ₹2.30 per equity share.

The small-cap stock below ₹5 informed Indian bourses about the export order citing, "Shree Ram Proteins has received an order for export of 63277.20 Mt of 100 per cent Cotton yarn NE 32 CCH to Shanghai, China. The Company is expecting to generate revenue of approximately 50 to 60 Crore Rupees per annum from this order which may resulting to 6 per cent of profit annually."

Shree Ram Proteins rights issue

The company’s rights issue is currently open, where the company has given 1 rights entitlement to its shareholders for each existing equity share held as on record date. The Rights equity shares are being offered at ₹2.30 per share. The issue will close on 10 August 2023.

Based out of the Saurashtra Region of Gujarat, Shree Ram Proteins Ltd. enjoys the distinction of being one of the leading cottonseed processing companies in the area. The company's expertise in oils and cattlefeed has not only garnered trust and loyalty from clients but also contributed significantly to the growth and development of the region's agricultural sector.

SHREE RAM PROTEINS More Information

The company aspires to be recognized as the industry leader in cottonseed-related products, including cottonseed oil, cotton oil cake, cotton de oil cake, and cotton linter (also known as Shoft Fiber). The company's unwavering dedication to quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction has been the cornerstone of its success in the fiercely competitive market.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test