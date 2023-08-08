Small-cap stock below Re 1: Visagar Financial Services shares have been uptrend since early morning deals. Visagar Financial Services share price today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹1.13 apiece levels on BSE, logging 5 per cent upper circuit within few minutes of stock market opening bell today.

Visagar Financial Services is in news after the small-cap company informed Indian stock market bourses about its plan to foray in media sector. This media expansion plan could be the possible reason for buyers' interest in the small-cap stock.

Visagar Financial Services media expansion plan

As per the company's claims to provide tailor-made financing solutions to filmmakers and content creators.

"As Visagar Financial Services Ltd gears up for its transformative journey, a new horizon beckons in the form of media finance. Leveraging its financial acumen and recognizing the burgeoning potential within the media and entertainment sector, the company is poised to provide tailor-made financing solutions to filmmakers and content creators. This strategic leap is set to not only bridge financial gaps but also propel creative endeavors into reality," company said in its statement.

Visagar Financial Services Ltd's entry into media finance is underpinned by its ability to harness synergies within its network. With affiliations within the Visagar Group, the company is poised to build a comprehensive financial ecosystem, catering to the unique demands of the media industry. This holistic approach is set to redefine the landscape of media financing.

Speaking on company's expansion in media segment, Tilokchand Kothari, Director at Visagar Financial Services Ltd said, "Our vision is to empower creators and visionaries by providing them the financial means to manifest their creative dreams. Our partnership with Alliance Global Blanco Ltd propels us forward, and our venture into media finance aligns seamlessly with our commitment to innovation and client success."

Financials of the company

Visagar Financial Services Ltd's financial journey is marked by remarkable achievements. The company reported a staggering 230% surge in net revenue from 2022 to 2023, underscoring its resilience and adaptability. The revenue escalated from around Rs. 16.82 crores in 2022 to nearly Rs. 49 crores in 2023, a testament to the company's ability to navigate changing market dynamics.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.