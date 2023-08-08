Small-cap stock below ₹5 hits upper circuit after this media expansion plan. Do you own?1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 03:16 PM IST
Visagar Financial Services shares has locked in 5% upper circuit as the small-cap company plans to enter the media sector with tailor-made financing solutions
Small-cap stock below Re 1: Visagar Financial Services shares have been uptrend since early morning deals. Visagar Financial Services share price today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹1.13 apiece levels on BSE, logging 5 per cent upper circuit within few minutes of stock market opening bell today.
