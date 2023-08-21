Small-cap stock below ₹5 intends to become zero-debt company by end of FY24. Do you own?2 min read 21 Aug 2023, 02:01 PM IST
Small-cap company has re-paid bank debt to the tune of ₹101.20 crore from its peak and now now just ₹60 crore band-debt is left for repayment
Small-cap stock below ₹5: Vikas Ecotech Ltd has declared to become a debt-free company by the end of current financial year 2023-24. In its latest exchange filing, the small-cap company has informed Indian stock market that it has paid up to ₹101.20 crore band debt from its peak and now just ₹60 crore band debt now left to be repaid. The company went on to add that it would repay an additional ₹10 crore by end of second quarter of the current financial year.
