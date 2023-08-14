Small-cap stock below ₹5 jumps 19% despite weak stock market sentiments2 min read 14 Aug 2023, 12:54 PM IST
Small-cap stock below ₹5: Penny stock today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹3.70 apiece, logging ₹0.60 per share rise during early morning deals
Small-cap stock below ₹5: Despite weak sentiments at Indian stock market, Vikas Lifecare share price has been in uptrend since early morning deals. The small-cap stock opened higher during early morning deals and went on to hit intraday high of ₹3.70 apiece, logging near 19 per cent rise from its Friday close price of ₹3.10 apiece on NSE. However, profit booking soon triggered in this penny stock below ₹5 and hit intraday low of ₹3.30 per share, which is still 3.50 per cent higher from its previous close. Vikas Lifecare share price is currently quoting around ₹3.45 apiece levels on NSE and around three hour of trade is still left today.
