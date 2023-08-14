Small-cap stock below ₹5: Despite weak sentiments at Indian stock market , Vikas Lifecare share price has been in uptrend since early morning deals. The small-cap stock opened higher during early morning deals and went on to hit intraday high of ₹3.70 apiece, logging near 19 per cent rise from its Friday close price of ₹3.10 apiece on NSE. However, profit booking soon triggered in this penny stock below ₹5 and hit intraday low of ₹3.30 per share, which is still 3.50 per cent higher from its previous close. Vikas Lifecare share price is currently quoting around ₹3.45 apiece levels on NSE and around three hour of trade is still left today.

Vikas Lifecare Q1 results 2023

On 12th August 2023, the board of directors of the small-cap company declared Q1 results for the financial year 2023-24. In this first quarter results for the current fiscal, the small-cap company reported net profit of ₹13.32 crore against ₹2.33 crore net profit in the corresponding quarter in the previous financial year. Total income of the company stood at ₹106.30 crore during April to June 2023, logging 19.61 per cent YoY rise against total income of the company during first quarter of the previous financial year. Total comprehensive income of the small-cap company stood at ₹13.68 crore during Q1FY24, which is 475 per cent higher from its total comprehensive income from first quarter of the previous financial year.

In last one year, Vikas Lifecare shares have remained in base building mode. The small-cap stock below ₹5 has crashed from around ₹5 to ₹3.45 apiece levels on NSE, logging near 30 per cent dip in this time. In last six months, this small-cap stock has nosedived from 4.05 per share to ₹3.45 per share levels, clocking near 15 per cent in this time. In YTD time, this penny stock below ₹5 has dipped to the tune of 27 per cent. However, the stock has shown some signs of upside in last one month. The small-cap stock below ₹5 ha surged from ₹3.05 to ₹3.45 apiece levels, logging over 13 per cent in this time. In last one week, this small-cap stock has risen around 10 per cent.

The small-cap stock below ₹5 is available for trade on both NSE and BSE. Its current trade volume is 3,78,97,927 and around three more hours of trade is still available on Monday session. Its current market cap is around ₹485 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹5.45 apiece whereas its 52-week low is ₹2.70 per share.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.