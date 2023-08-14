Small-cap stock below 5 jumps 19% despite weak stock market sentiments

In last one year, Vikas Lifecare shares have remained in base building mode. The small-cap stock below ₹5 has crashed from around ₹5 to ₹3.45 apiece levels on NSE, logging near 30 per cent dip in this time. In last six months, this small-cap stock has nosedived from 4.05 per share to ₹3.45 per share levels, clocking near 15 per cent in this time. In YTD time, this penny stock below ₹5 has dipped to the tune of 27 per cent. However, the stock has shown some signs of upside in last one month. The small-cap stock below ₹5 ha surged from ₹3.05 to ₹3.45 apiece levels, logging over 13 per cent in this time. In last one week, this small-cap stock has risen around 10 per cent.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}