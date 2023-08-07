Small-cap stock below ₹5 jumps 9% after this order book update. Do you own?2 min read 07 Aug 2023, 12:30 PM IST
Small-cap stock below ₹5 has informed BSE that it has received order worth ₹21 crore for supplying iron rw materials to industrial houses
Small-cap stock below ₹5: GG Engineering shares have been in uptrend since early morning deals. The small-cap penny stock opened higher and went on to hit intraday high of ₹1.17 apiece levels on BSE, logging over 9 per cent rise during morning session. The penny stock below ₹5 has been in news these days for latest order book update. As per the information available on BSE, the small-cap company has bagged ₹21 crore order for supplying iron raw materials to prominent industrial houses.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started