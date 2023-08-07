Small-cap stock below ₹5: GG Engineering shares have been in uptrend since early morning deals. The small-cap penny stock opened higher and went on to hit intraday high of ₹1.17 apiece levels on BSE, logging over 9 per cent rise during morning session. The penny stock below ₹5 has been in news these days for latest order book update. As per the information available on BSE, the small-cap company has bagged ₹21 crore order for supplying iron raw materials to prominent industrial houses.

Order book update

The small-cap stock below ₹5 informed Indian stock market bourses about the order citing, "G.G. Engineering Limited is glad to announce having won orders valued Rs. 210 million for supplying Iron Raw Material to prominent Industrial houses of repute consuming steel as the primary Raw Material. The company will be completing these supplies within next 30‐45 days and is anticipating additional orders as well for Q3 of the current financial year."

GG Engineering Rights Issue allotment

Recently, the penny stock had announced Rights Issue to raise funds. The Rights Issue Committee of the company last week approved the allotment of 49,88,20,215 company shares with a face value of Re 1 per equity share.

The small-cap company informed Indian bourses about the same last week citing, “With reference to the captioned subject and in furtherance of the meeting of the Board of Directors held on February 25, 2023, this is to inform you that in accordance with (i) the Letter of Offer dated July 5, 2023, and (ii) in accordance with the Basis of Allotment finalized in consultation with Designated Stock Exchange i.e. BSE Limited and the Registrar to the Issue, the Rights Issue Committee of the Company has, at its meeting held today i.e. August 4, 2023 approved the allotment of 49,88,20,215 Fully Paid-up Rights Equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- each at a price of Rs. 1/- per Rights Equity share to the eligible applicants."

G G ENGINEERING More Information

GG Engineering shares are available for trade on BSE only. Its current market cap is ₹102 crore and its trade volume on Monday is ₹74,33,490 and around three hours of trade is still left today. ITs 52-week high is ₹3.16 per share while its 52-week low is ₹0.74 per share.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.