Small-cap stock below ₹5: LIC-owned penny stock Integra Essentia hits upper circuit for fourth day in a row
Small-cap stock below ₹5: LIC-owned penny stock under ₹5 has been hitting the upper circuit since Monday this week
Small-cap stock below ₹5: Integra Essentia shares are one of the rare penny stocks owned by India's Life Insurance Corporation (LIC). The penny stock below ₹5 has been on an uptrend for the last few sessions. The small-cap stock has touched the upper circuit for four straight sessions. Integra Essential share price today opened upside at ₹4.11 and touched the intraday high during early morning deals on Thursday. While climbing to this intraday high, the LIC-owned penny stock touched a 5 per cent upper circuit. After locking in the upper circuit on Thursday, the penny stock below ₹5 managed to touch the upper circuit on all four sessions this week.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started