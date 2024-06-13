Small-cap stock below ₹5: Integra Essentia shares are one of the rare penny stocks owned by India's Life Insurance Corporation (LIC). The penny stock below ₹5 has been on an uptrend for the last few sessions. The small-cap stock has touched the upper circuit for four straight sessions. Integra Essential share price today opened upside at ₹4.11 and touched the intraday high during early morning deals on Thursday. While climbing to this intraday high, the LIC-owned penny stock touched a 5 per cent upper circuit. After locking in the upper circuit on Thursday, the penny stock below ₹5 managed to touch the upper circuit on all four sessions this week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Integra Essentia news Integra Essentia, a small-cap stock owned by LIC, has made a significant stride in the Indian stock market. The company has secured a fresh order worth ₹21 crore, a clear testament to its robust business prospects. The company's order book update states, "We are thrilled to announce the receipt of substantial fresh orders for our Agro and Infrastructure Business Segments. The total aggregated value of these orders is about ₹210 Million ( ₹21 crore). In the Infra Business Segment, the company has secured significant orders for High-Tensile TOR Steel. These orders will further strengthen our presence in the infrastructure business, contributing to our steady growth." This announcement is sure to instill confidence in financial professionals.

Integra Essentia's strong market position and customer satisfaction are evident in the repeat orders it has received. The company has secured fresh orders from renowned and regular customers, including Sarveshwar Foods Ltd and Sarveshwar Overseas Ltd, in the Agro segment. This consistent demand and trust in the high-quality agricultural products from Integra continue to bolster our strong order book. This is a clear indicator of our market strength and customer satisfaction, providing a sense of security to stock market analysts.

LIC shareholding in Integra Essentia As per the shareholding pattern for the January to March 2024 quarter, LIC holds a significant stake in Integra Essentia. With 97,19,832 shares, LIC's ownership represents a 1.06 percent stake in the company. This substantial shareholding by LIC underscores the company's credibility and potential, making it a stock worth considering for investors.

