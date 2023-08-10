Small-cap stock below ₹5: Mauritius-based FII buys stake in this penny stock1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 12:57 PM IST
Small-cap stock below ₹5: Mauritius-based FII has bought 45 lakh shares of the company paying ₹1.40 per share
Small-cap stock below ₹5: GG Engineering shares are one of the newsmaker scrips in stock market today. The penny stock has attracted foreign institutional investor's attention as Mauritius-based FII Vikas Global Fund PCC has bought fresh stake in the small-cap stock priced below ₹5. The FII bought 45 lakh company shares paying ₹1.40 per share. The handshake was done in a bulk deal executed on 9th August 2023. Details of this bulk deal is available on BSE website.
