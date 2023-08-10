Small-cap stock below 5: Mauritius-based FII buys stake in this penny stock

BSE bulk deal detail

As per the information available on BSE website under bulk deals category, the Mauritius-based FII has bought 45 lakh GG Engineering shares at a price of ₹1.40 per share. This means, the FII has pumped ₹63 lakh in the penny stock, which has a market cap of around ₹108 crore. However, negative sentiments on Dalal Street failed to boost the morale of stock market bulls in regard to this penny stock as the stock is trading around 14 per cent lower from its yesterday's close.