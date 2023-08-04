Small-cap stock below ₹5: Penny stock jumps after this order book update. Do you own?2 min read 04 Aug 2023, 01:17 PM IST
Small-cap stock below ₹5 shot up 5% on the back of a new order worth ₹20 crore from Prism Johnson Limited
Small-cap stock below ₹5: Vikas Ecotech shares have been in uptrend since early morning deals. Vikas Ecotech share price today opened flat but soon attracted buying interest by Indian stock market bulls. After buying interest shown by stock market investors, the small-cap stock started to gather momentum and went on to hit intraday high of ₹3.20 per share on NSE, logging around 5 per cent intraday rise within few minutes of stock market's opening bell today.
