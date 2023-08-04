Order book update

The small-cap stock gathered buying interest after its exchange communication in which the penny stock informed Indian stock market bourses about the latest order worth ₹20 crore. The small-cap company informed Indian bourses that it has received an order for supplying Coal to one of the Prestigious Cement Manufacturers namely ‘Prism Johnson Limited’ (Cement unit II) promoted by the Rajan Raheja Group. The supplies for this order will start within the next 15 days and will be completed by 31’October 2023. The order is worth ₹20 crore, small-cap stock below ₹5 informed in its exchange filing.