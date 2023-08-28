Small-cap stock below ₹5 jumps 5% despite weak markets. Here's is why3 min read 28 Aug 2023, 11:02 AM IST
Stock market today: Small-cap stock below ₹5 opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹3.05 apiece on NSE, logging over 5% rise within few minutes of opening bell
Small-cap stock below ₹5: Despite weak stock market sentiments on Dalal Street, Vikas Ecotech shares have risen over 5 per cent in intraday trade. In early morning deals on Monday, Vikas Ecotech share price today opened higher and went on to hit day's high of ₹3.05 apiece levels, logging over 5 per cent intraday rise within few minutes of stock market's opening bell today. As per the latest exchange filing, the board of directors of the small-cap company has received a proposal for ₹35 crore fund raise via preferential issue.
