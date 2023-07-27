Small-cap stock below ₹5: GG Engineering shares are one of those small-cap stocks listed on Dalal Street that has declared rights issue. GG Engineering rights issue 2023 opened for investors on 20th July 2023 and the offer will remain open till 31st July 2023. The small-cap company with a market cap of around ₹102 crore aims to raise 49.88 crore from its rights offer. GG Engineering rights issue price has been fixed at Re 1 per share. GG Engineering share price today is ₹1.16 apiece, which means rights issue of the penny stock is available today at around 16 per cent premium. The issue is proposed for listing on BSE exchange and applicants having 29 shares of the company will be eligible for 38 shares of the company in this rights offer.

GG Engineering rights issue 2023 details

1] GG Engineering rights issue price: The small-cap company has fixed rights issue price at Re 1 per share.

2] GG Engineering rights issue date: The issue has opened on 20th July 2023 and it will remain open till 31st July 2023.

3] GG Engineering rights issue entitlement: An applicant having 29 shares of the company will be eligible for issuance of 38 company shares in this rights issue offer of this small-cap company.

4] GG Engineering rights issue size: The company aims to generate ₹49.88 crore from its rights offer.

5] GG Engineering rights issue allotment date: Share allotment is likely on 3rd August 2023.

6] GG Engineering rights issue listing: The issue is proposed for listing on BSE exchange.

7] GG Engineering rights issue listing date: The likely date for rights issue share listing is 14th August 2023.

8] GG Engineering rights issue registrar: KFin Technologies Private Limited has been appointed as official registrar of the rights issue.

In Q1FY24, the small-cap company has reported around 145 per cent rise in revenue from operations at ₹18.95 crore against ₹7.78 crore revenue from operations in the corresponding period in previous financial year. Company's EBIDTA surged around 225 per cent YoY in April to June 2023 quarter. In recently ended June 2023 quarter, company's EBIDTA stood at ₹53.02 lakh against ₹16.22 lakh in Q1FY23. Small-cap company's PAT increased by 144.79 per cent from ₹13.84 Lakh in Q1 FY23 to ₹33.88 Lakh in Q1 FY24.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.