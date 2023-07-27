Small-cap stock below 5: Rights Issue available at 16% premium. Details here

Small-cap stock below ₹5: GG Engineering shares are one of those small-cap stocks listed on Dalal Street that has declared rights issue. GG Engineering rights issue 2023 opened for investors on 20th July 2023 and the offer will remain open till 31st July 2023. The small-cap company with a market cap of around ₹102 crore aims to raise 49.88 crore from its rights offer. GG Engineering rights issue price has been fixed at Re 1 per share. GG Engineering share price today is ₹1.16 apiece, which means rights issue of the penny stock is available today at around 16 per cent premium. The issue is proposed for listing on BSE exchange and applicants having 29 shares of the company will be eligible for 38 shares of the company in this rights offer.

