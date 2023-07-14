Small-cap stock below ₹5: Shares of Earum Pharmaceuticals Ltd are one of those small-cap stocks that has remained under the base building mode for more than a year. However, the BSE listed penny stock is in focus as the board of directors of the micro-cap company is going to consider and aprove proposal for issuance of bonus shares, stock split and final dividend for the financial year 2022-23. The company board is going to consider these matters in its board meeting scheduled today. In this board meeting, the board of directors are going to consider buyback of shares as well.

The small-cap stock below ₹5 informed Indian stock market bourses about the board meeting agendas, stating that the meeting will consider: The proposal for Buyback of Equity Shares of the Company. The proposal to recommend the declaration of Final Dividend for the FY 2022-23. The proposal of Issue of Bonus Equity Shares to the existing equity Shareholders of the Company. The proposal of sub-division of equity shares of the Company.

Earum Pharmaceuticals reward history

The small-cap company has a history of awarding its positional shareholders from its capital reserves. On 10th April 2023, Earum Pharmaceuticals shares traded ex-date for Rights Issue. On 16th December 2021, Earum Pharmaceuticals shares traded ex-split for stock subdivision in 1:5 ratio. After this split, the micro-cap company with a market capital of ₹38.06 crore subdivided its face value from ₹10 to ₹2 per equity share.

The small-cap stock below ₹5 has issued bonus shares as well. On 9th August 2021, Earum Pharmaceuticals shares traded ex-bonus for issuance of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio. This means, one bonus share was awarded to eligible shareholders of the company for every stock they held.

As mentioned above, the small-cap stock below ₹5 has a market cap of ₹38.06 crore and it is available for trade on BSE only. The small-cap stock is trading close to its 52-week low of ₹1.45 apiece levels whereas its 52-week high is ₹3.64 per share. Currently, trade volume of the small-cap stock is 29,75,974 and around three hours of trade is still left in Friday session.