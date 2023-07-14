The small-cap stock below ₹5 informed Indian stock market bourses about the board meeting agendas citing, "The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/07/2023 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 14th July, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at A-1106, Empire Business Hub Near AUDA Water Tank, Science City Road, Sola, Ahmedabad - 380060, to discuss and consider inter alia: The proposal for Buyback of Equity Shares of the Company. The proposal to recommend the declaration of Final Dividend for the FY 2022-23. The proposal of Issue of Bonus Equity Shares to the existing equity Shareholders of the Company. The proposal of sub-division of equity shares of the Company."