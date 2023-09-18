Small-cap stock below ₹50: Adroit Infotech shares are one of those small-cap stocks that has delivered whopping return to its positional shareholders in last few months. The micro-cap stock with a market cap of around ₹60 crore has given sharp upside movement in last one month after rising from around ₹20.60 to ₹35.35 apiece levels, logging more than 40 per cent rise in this time. However, it seems that the small-cap stock under ₹50 has still some steam left in it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adroit Infotech share price today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹35.35 apiece levels on NSE, which is a new 52-week high for the micro-cap stock. However, profit booking soon triggered and the small-cap stock came down at around ₹29 apiece levels.

Adroit Infotech share price history In last one month, Adroit Infotech share price has surged from around ₹20.60 to rs 35.35 apiece levels, logging more than 40 per cent rise in this time. In lat six months, this micro-cap stock has risen from near ₹20.85 to ₹35.35 apiece levels, delivering around 40 per cent return to its long term positional shareholders. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this small-cap stock has given 15 per cent return to its shareholders. However, in last one year, this micro-cap stock has risen from near ₹18.10 to ₹35.35 per share levels, logging around 60 per cent rise in this time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is one of the small-cap stocks that has delivered whopping return to its shareholders in post-Covid rebound. after bottoming out at ₹5 per share levels in April 2020, this micro-cap stock shot up and today came to the tune of ₹35.35 per share levels, delivering multibagger 600 per cent return to its positional shareholders in last three and half years. So, in last three and half years, penny stock has turned multibagger delivering more than 600 per cent return to the bottom fishers.

As mentioned above, this small-cap stock below ₹50 has a market cap of around ₹60 crore and it is available for trade on both NSE and BSE. Its current trade volume on NSE is around 12.60 lakh and around one more hour of trade is still left during Monday session. Its 52-week high is ₹35.35 whereas its 52-week low is ₹14.25 per share on NSE.