Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Small-cap stock below 50: Adroit Infotech shares hit 52-week high. Rallies 40% in one month

Small-cap stock below 50: Adroit Infotech shares hit 52-week high. Rallies 40% in one month

2 min read 18 Sep 2023, 02:30 PM IST Asit Manohar

  • Small-cap stock today opened upside and hit new 52-week high of 35.35 on NSE

Small-cap stock has rallied over 60% in last one year.

Small-cap stock below 50: Adroit Infotech shares are one of those small-cap stocks that has delivered whopping return to its positional shareholders in last few months. The micro-cap stock with a market cap of around 60 crore has given sharp upside movement in last one month after rising from around 20.60 to 35.35 apiece levels, logging more than 40 per cent rise in this time. However, it seems that the small-cap stock under 50 has still some steam left in it.

Adroit Infotech share price today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of 35.35 apiece levels on NSE, which is a new 52-week high for the micro-cap stock. However, profit booking soon triggered and the small-cap stock came down at around 29 apiece levels.

Adroit Infotech share price history

In last one month, Adroit Infotech share price has surged from around 20.60 to rs 35.35 apiece levels, logging more than 40 per cent rise in this time. In lat six months, this micro-cap stock has risen from near 20.85 to 35.35 apiece levels, delivering around 40 per cent return to its long term positional shareholders. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this small-cap stock has given 15 per cent return to its shareholders. However, in last one year, this micro-cap stock has risen from near 18.10 to 35.35 per share levels, logging around 60 per cent rise in this time.

This is one of the small-cap stocks that has delivered whopping return to its shareholders in post-Covid rebound. after bottoming out at 5 per share levels in April 2020, this micro-cap stock shot up and today came to the tune of 35.35 per share levels, delivering multibagger 600 per cent return to its positional shareholders in last three and half years. So, in last three and half years, penny stock has turned multibagger delivering more than 600 per cent return to the bottom fishers.

As mentioned above, this small-cap stock below 50 has a market cap of around 60 crore and it is available for trade on both NSE and BSE. Its current trade volume on NSE is around 12.60 lakh and around one more hour of trade is still left during Monday session. Its 52-week high is 35.35 whereas its 52-week low is 14.25 per share on NSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Updated: 18 Sep 2023, 02:30 PM IST
