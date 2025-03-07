Mint Market

Small-cap stock below ₹50 jumps 19% in four sessions. Do you own?

BCL Industries' share price rose 5% on March 7 after winning an order, marking its fourth consecutive session of gains, totaling a 19% increase during this period.

Saloni Goel
Updated7 Mar 2025, 01:17 PM IST
Small-cap stock below ₹50 jumps 19% in four sessions. Do you own?(Pixabay)

Small-cap stock below 50: BCL Industries' share price gained 5% in the trading session on Friday, March 7. With today's rise, the small-cap stock has extended gains to the fourth straight session, rising as much as 19% during this period. The company informed exchanges that it has received a settlement order from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

"We wish to inform you that the Company and its Managing Director have received the settlement order nos. SO/AN/PR/2024-25/8146, 8147 on March 6, 2025, from the office of the General Manager & Adjudicating/Enquiry Officer, Enquiries and Adjudication Department (EAD-5), Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)," the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday after market hours.

As part of the settlement, the company would pay 14,30,000, while its Managing Director Amar Navlani would pay 28,60,000. The violation pertains to SEBI's regulation on the prohibition of insider trading.

BCL Industries does not expect the said order to have any material financial impact on the company.

Promoter Stake Purchase

Earlier this week, promoter Kushal Mittal disclosed that he acquired 2,47,000 shares of BCL Industries on March 3 and March 4 through a secondary share purchase.

Before making this purchase, Mittal owned 480,39,865 shares, representing a 16.27% stake in the company. After the acquisition, his holdings increased to 482,86,865 shares, giving him a 16.35% stake.

Share Price Trend

In trade on Friday, BCL Industries stock gained as much as 4.79% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The stock opened at 40.70, slightly higher than its previous close of 39.86 apiece. Thereafter, the BCL Industries share price rose to the day's high of 41.77, while its day's low stands at 40.10.

In the past four days, the stock has moved from 35.14 to today's high of 41.77, rising as much as 19% during this period.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

