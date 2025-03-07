Small-cap stock below ₹50 jumps 19% in four sessions. Do you own?

Small-cap stock below ₹50: BCL Industries' share price gained 5% in the trading session on Friday, March 7. With today's rise, the small-cap stock has extended gains to the fourth straight session, rising as much as 19% during this period. The company informed exchanges that it has received a settlement order from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

"We wish to inform you that the Company and its Managing Director have received the settlement order nos. SO/AN/PR/2024-25/8146, 8147 on March 6, 2025, from the office of the General Manager & Adjudicating/Enquiry Officer, Enquiries and Adjudication Department (EAD-5), Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)," the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday after market hours.

Advertisement

As part of the settlement, the company would pay ₹14,30,000, while its Managing Director Amar Navlani would pay ₹28,60,000. The violation pertains to SEBI's regulation on the prohibition of insider trading.

BCL Industries does not expect the said order to have any material financial impact on the company.

Promoter Stake Purchase Earlier this week, promoter Kushal Mittal disclosed that he acquired 2,47,000 shares of BCL Industries on March 3 and March 4 through a secondary share purchase.

Before making this purchase, Mittal owned 480,39,865 shares, representing a 16.27% stake in the company. After the acquisition, his holdings increased to 482,86,865 shares, giving him a 16.35% stake.

Share Price Trend In trade on Friday, BCL Industries stock gained as much as 4.79% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The stock opened at ₹40.70, slightly higher than its previous close of ₹39.86 apiece. Thereafter, the BCL Industries share price rose to the day's high of ₹41.77, while its day's low stands at ₹40.10.

Advertisement

In the past four days, the stock has moved from ₹35.14 to today's high of ₹41.77, rising as much as 19% during this period.