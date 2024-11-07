Small-cap stock below ₹50: Bhatia Communications to consider dividend soon. Details here

Stock Market Today: Small-cap stock below ₹50, Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd will consider dividend soon.

Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd in its release on the exchanges : Intimated of Record Date for payment of 2nd Interim Dividend on Equity Shares for the Financial Year 2024-25

As per the release Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) said that it has fixed the 'Record Date' for payment of interim dividend on Equity shares of Rs. 1/- each fully paid up. The record dates as per the notification stands to be 27 November 2024 for the purpose of determination of members eligible for payment of interim dividend, if declared by Board of Directors in the ensuing board meeting to be held on 13th November, 2024

Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) on 6 November 2024 already had intimated of the meeting of the Board of directors to be held on Wednesday, 13th November, 2024 at 04.00 P.M-

to consider and approve the standalone unaudited financial results along with Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024.

and to declare 2nd Interim Dividend on the equity shares of the company for the financial year 2024-25.

Bhatia Communications & Retail (India said that upon declaration, dividend entitlement will be to all those beneficial owners as per details furnished by the National Securities Depository Limited and the Central Depository Services (India) Limited as on close of Wednesday, 27th November, 2024.