Small-cap stock below ₹50 jumps despite weak trends in Indian stock market. Here's why

Shares of small-cap IT firm Blue Cloud Softech Solutions surged on Wednesday, May 28, locking in a 2 percent upper circuit at ₹21.30, even as broader market trends remained weak. The sharp upmove came after the company released an impressive set of financial results for the quarter and full year ended March 31, 2025.

Q4FY25: Revenue Nearly Doubles, Profit Triples Blue Cloud Softech posted strong topline and bottomline growth for Q4 FY25. Net revenue for the quarter came in at ₹14,709.68 lakh, marking a 96.5 percent increase over ₹7,477.35 lakh reported in the corresponding period last year.

The company’s net profit from continuing operations surged 253.7 percent year-on-year to ₹1,149.13 lakh, up from ₹324.86 lakh in Q4 FY24. This sharp improvement in profitability was supported by healthy operating leverage and disciplined cost control.

Expenses during the quarter stood at ₹13,193.12 lakh, up 87.7 percent YoY. However, profit before tax zoomed to ₹1,516.56 lakh, rising from ₹450.29 lakh in the same quarter last year, signalling stronger margins.

FY25 Performance: Multi-fold Profit Growth For the full year ended March 2025, Blue Cloud reported total revenue of ₹50,224.05 lakh, more than doubling from ₹20,443 lakh in FY24—an increase of 145.7 percent.

Net profit saw a massive 538 percent jump, rising to ₹3,665.81 lakh from just ₹573.52 lakh last fiscal, driven by sustained top-line growth and margin expansion. Tax expenses for the year also rose to ₹1,250.86 lakh, from ₹221.13 lakh in FY24, in line with the profit surge.

Stock Trend: Recovery in Progress Despite the stellar earnings performance, Blue Cloud Softech’s stock is still reeling from a prolonged downtrend. Over the past 12 months, the stock has lost 41 percent, weighed down by persistent weakness that began in mid-2024.

However, May 2025 brought a turnaround, with the smallcap stock rising 29 percent during the month after nine consecutive months of losses since August 2024.

The current price of ₹21.30 is still a far cry—over 83 percent below its 52-week high of ₹130.50, touched in July 2024. At the same time, the stock has rebounded significantly from its 52-week low of ₹14.95, hit in April 2025.