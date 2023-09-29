Small-cap stock below ₹50 touches upper circuit for third straight session. Do you own?
Small-cap company has announced to set up 3MW solar powr plant
Small-cap stock below ₹50: Ashnisha Industries shares are one of the curcuit to circuit stocks on Dalal Street. The stock has been in uptrend for the last three sessions as it has been touching upper circuit for the last three days in a row. However, prior to Wednesday, this ciircuit to circuit stock had touched lower circuit on Monday and Tuesday as well. So, this stock has hit circuit on all five sessions in this week. In fact, the small-cap stock under ₹50 had touched lower circuit on Friday last week as well.
