Small-cap stock below ₹50: Ashnisha Industries shares are one of the curcuit to circuit stocks on Dalal Street. The stock has been in uptrend for the last three sessions as it has been touching upper circuit for the last three days in a row. However, prior to Wednesday, this ciircuit to circuit stock had touched lower circuit on Monday and Tuesday as well. So, this stock has hit circuit on all five sessions in this week. In fact, the small-cap stock under ₹50 had touched lower circuit on Friday last week as well.

Ashnisha Industrie share details

This small-cap stock is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in last one year. It has delivered over 600 per cent return to irs positional long term investors in this time. In YTD time, it has delivered around 25 per cent return.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Last year, this circuit to circuit stock had traded ex-split as well. As per the information available on BSE website, the small-cap stock below ₹50 traded ex-split on 23rd June 2022 for stock subdivision in 1:10 ratio. This means, after stock subdivision, a beneficiary shareholder has enjoyed ₹10 per share income on every Re 1 rise in the scrip.

Ashnisha Industries news

Trend reversal in this small-cap stock came after the company declared this week that it is going to set up a new solar power plant with 3 MW capacity. This announcement is in line with company's earlier announcement to foray into solar power business.

Multibagger stock hits life-time high after ₹140 crore fund raise approval

On reason for foraing into solar power business, the small-cap company said, “The solar power industry is a rapidly expanding sector that harnesses the abundant energy from the sun to generate electricity. With a growing focus on renewable energy sources, solar power has emerged as a game-changer in the quest for sustainable and eco-friendly solutions to meet the world's energy needs. The adoption of solar power is driven by its numerous benefits, including reduced greenhouse gas emissions, lower operational costs, and a reduced dependence on fossil fuels."

The company enjoys strong business of manufacturing and trading of steel and steel alloys.

This circuit to circuit stock is available for trade on BSE only. Its current market cap is ₹209 crore and trade volume is around 6.85 lakh at around 3:00 PM. Its 52-week high is ₹25.72 and its 52-week low is ₹2.95 apiece.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!