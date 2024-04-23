Small-cap stock below ₹50: Dubai-based FII buys stake in Hampton Sky Realty
Dubai-based FII's name has figured in the shareholding pattern of Hampton Sky Realty for Q4FY24
Small-cap stock below ₹50: Shares of Hampton Sky Realty Ltd are one of those small-cap stocks in the Indian stock market that are priced below ₹50. However, the small-cap stock is under the radar of foreign institutional investors (FIIs). Mauritius-based FII 3i Sigma Global Fund and Dubai-based Trans Galactic Trading FZ have made investments in this small-cap realty stock. As per the shareholding pattern of Hampton Sky Realty Ltd for January to March 2024, the Dubai-based FII mentioned above has picked up a stake in the realty company during Jan-March 2024 quarter whereas the Mauritius-based FII trimmed its stake in the real estate company.
