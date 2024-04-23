Small-cap stock below ₹50: Dubai-based FII buys stake in Hampton Sky Realty

Small-cap stock below ₹50: Shares of Hampton Sky Realty Ltd are one of those small-cap stocks in the Indian stock market that are priced below ₹50. However, the small-cap stock is under the radar of foreign institutional investors (FIIs). Mauritius-based FII 3i Sigma Global Fund and Dubai-based Trans Galactic Trading FZ have made investments in this small-cap realty stock. As per the shareholding pattern of Hampton Sky Realty Ltd for January to March 2024, the Dubai-based FII mentioned above has picked up a stake in the realty company during Jan-March 2024 quarter whereas the Mauritius-based FII trimmed its stake in the real estate company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trans Galactic Trading FZ shareholding As per the shareholding pattern of Hampton Sky Realty Ltd for Q4FY24, the Dubai-based FII owns 37,67,141 company shares, which is 1.37 percent of the total paid-up capital of the company. However, in the shareholding pattern of the real estate company for the October to December 2023 quarter, Trans Galactic Trading FZ was missing from the list of public shareholders. This means the Dubai-based FII picked up a fresh stake in this small-cap stock below ₹50.

3i Sigma Global Fund shareholding As per the shareholding pattern of Hampton Sky Realty Ltd for the January to March 2024 quarter, Mauritius-based 3i Sigma Global Fund owns 35,08,575 company shares, which is 1.28 percent of the total paid-up capital of the company. However, from October to December 2023, the shareholding pattern of Hampton Sky Realty Ltd, 3i Sigma Global Fund owned 50,08,575 company shares, which was 1.83 percent of the total paid-up capital of the small-cap real estate company. This means the Mauritius-based FII offloaded its 15 lakh company shares or 0.55 percent stake in the small-cap realty company during Q4FY24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hampton Sky Realty shares are available for trade on BSE only. Its market cap is ₹around 878 crore and its current trade volume is more than 2.25 lakh. Its 52-week high is ₹59 apiece whereas its 52-week low is ₹29.11 per share.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

