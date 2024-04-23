Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Small-cap stock below 50: Dubai-based FII buys stake in Hampton Sky Realty

Small-cap stock below ₹50: Dubai-based FII buys stake in Hampton Sky Realty

Asit Manohar

  • Dubai-based FII's name has figured in the shareholding pattern of Hampton Sky Realty for Q4FY24

Mauritius-based 3i Sigma Gloal Fund has trimmed stake in this small-cap stock below 50 from 1.83% to 1.28% during Q4FYY24.

Small-cap stock below 50: Shares of Hampton Sky Realty Ltd are one of those small-cap stocks in the Indian stock market that are priced below 50. However, the small-cap stock is under the radar of foreign institutional investors (FIIs). Mauritius-based FII 3i Sigma Global Fund and Dubai-based Trans Galactic Trading FZ have made investments in this small-cap realty stock. As per the shareholding pattern of Hampton Sky Realty Ltd for January to March 2024, the Dubai-based FII mentioned above has picked up a stake in the realty company during Jan-March 2024 quarter whereas the Mauritius-based FII trimmed its stake in the real estate company.

Trans Galactic Trading FZ shareholding

As per the shareholding pattern of Hampton Sky Realty Ltd for Q4FY24, the Dubai-based FII owns 37,67,141 company shares, which is 1.37 percent of the total paid-up capital of the company. However, in the shareholding pattern of the real estate company for the October to December 2023 quarter, Trans Galactic Trading FZ was missing from the list of public shareholders. This means the Dubai-based FII picked up a fresh stake in this small-cap stock below 50.

3i Sigma Global Fund shareholding

As per the shareholding pattern of Hampton Sky Realty Ltd for the January to March 2024 quarter, Mauritius-based 3i Sigma Global Fund owns 35,08,575 company shares, which is 1.28 percent of the total paid-up capital of the company. However, from October to December 2023, the shareholding pattern of Hampton Sky Realty Ltd, 3i Sigma Global Fund owned 50,08,575 company shares, which was 1.83 percent of the total paid-up capital of the small-cap real estate company. This means the Mauritius-based FII offloaded its 15 lakh company shares or 0.55 percent stake in the small-cap realty company during Q4FY24.

Hampton Sky Realty shares are available for trade on BSE only. Its market cap is around 878 crore and its current trade volume is more than 2.25 lakh. Its 52-week high is 59 apiece whereas its 52-week low is 29.11 per share.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.