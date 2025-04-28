Small-cap stock below ₹50 edges higher after THIS rights issue update. Details here

Small-cap stock below 50: Nakoda Group of Industries' shares rose nearly 2% after announcing a final call on its rights issue. The company will call 10 on outstanding partly paid-up shares, adjusting 4 towards face value and 6 towards securities premium.

Saloni Goel
Updated28 Apr 2025, 12:12 PM IST
Small-cap stock under 50: Shares of Nakoda Group of Industries, engaged in the packaged foods segment, rose nearly 2% on Monday, April 28, after the company post-market hours on Friday, announced the second and final call on rights issue along with the record date.

The company in a filing said that the Rights Issue Committee of the Board of Directors of the company on Friday approved the making of the second and final call of 10 on the outstanding 49,54,654 partly paid-up equity shares of the company, having a face value 10/- each with 8.75/- paid-up (Rights Equity Share(s)) which were allotted on July 6, 2024, on a right basis.

The company added that out of the 10 final call made, 4 will be adjusted towards face value and 6 will be adjusted towards securities premium.

Record date for rights issue

Nakoda Group of Industries, further informed that it has fixed Friday, May 9, 2025, as the record date to determine the holders of rights equity shares to whom the call notice for the second and final call will be sent.

 

“In terms of Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, this is to further inform that the Record Date for the purpose of determining the holders of Rights Equity Shares to whom the call notice for the Second and final call will be sent is Friday, May 09, 2025,” the small-cap company said in a filing.

Nakoda Group of Industries Share Price Trend

Following the announcement, Nakoda Group of Industries share price was trading higher. The small-cap stock, with a market capitalisation of just 59 crore, opened at 32.68 apiece, slightly higher than its previous closing price of 32.33.

Thereafter, the stock extended gains and hit the day's high of 32.89, up 1.73% on the BSE. The day's low for Nakoda Group of Industries stock stood at 32.49.

Nakoda Group of Industries stock has fared poorly off late, shedding 29% in the past one year and 12% in the last six months. However, on a five-year basis, the small-cap stock below 50, has surged 139%.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSmall-cap stock below ₹50 edges higher after THIS rights issue update. Details here
First Published:28 Apr 2025, 11:50 AM IST
