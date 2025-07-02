Small-cap stock below ₹50 edges higher despite stock market sell off

Eraaya Lifespaces share price rose by nearly 4% during Wednesday's trading session, following the announcement that its subsidiary, A.D.A.M. Consumer Health (ADAM), successfully achieved and upheld its URAC Health Content Provider Certification.

The firm stated that this accomplishment is an important milestone that highlights its dedication to delivering reliable, high-quality, and trusted health information to consumers. The acronym A.D.A.M. stands for Animated Dissection of Anatomy for Medicine, as mentioned by the company in a filing with the exchange.

Despite undergoing considerable organisational shifts and strategic reconfigurations over the past year, A.D.A.M. has shown remarkable resilience and a steadfast dedication to excellence.

The renewal of this globally esteemed certification serves as proof of the team's commitment to quality standards, patient education, and consumer trust, as stated by the company in a filing to the exchange.

Alongside achieving this quality benchmark, A.D.A.M. has reported robust financial results despite facing wider challenges. In the fiscal year 2023-24, A.D.A.M. announced total revenue of around USD 7.7 million, indicating its ongoing leadership in health education solutions, medical illustrations, and the development of evidence-based content.

With a diverse client base that includes healthcare providers, educational institutions, insurance companies, and digital platforms worldwide, A.D.A.M. continues to play a vital role in the healthcare content and e-learning sector of the Ebix Group.

“Maintaining the URAC Certification in such a dynamic operational environment is an achievement and we are truly proud of it. This reaffirms the trust placed in A.D.A.M. by our global customers and strengthens our ability to offer high-integrity content that educates and empowers users,” said Ashish Jaitly ED & CEO, Global Technology Business.