Small-cap stock below ₹50: Green energy stock hits upper circuit after this profit rise update
Small-cap stock below ₹50: Green energy stock opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹26.29 apiece, locking-in 5% upper circuit during Tuesday deals
Small-cap stock below ₹50: According to the latest market data, Gujarat Toolroom shares have been in an uptrend since the early morning session on Tuesday. Today, the share price opened upside at ₹24.12 apiece on BSE and touched an intraday high of ₹26.29 apiece on BSE. The BSE-listed small-cap stock hit a 5 percent upper circuit while climbing to this intraday high. The stock witnessed strong buying after the company, as per its official announcement, declared its plans to increase annual profitability by ₹145.82 Crore. This significant increase in profitability will be achieved through the Hybrid-Green Energy Power Plant project, demonstrating the company's strategic focus on sustainable energy and potential for future growth.
