Small-cap stock below ₹50 jumps 7% despite weak Indian stock market. Do you own?

  HMA Agro Industries share price has fallen 7% in one month, and 28% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Over the past six months, the small-cap stock has dropped 38%, while it has plunged 44% in one year.

Ankit Gohel
Published1 Apr 2025, 10:11 AM IST
HMA Agro share price has dropped 38% over the past six months, while the small-cap stock has plunged 44% in one year.
HMA Agro share price has dropped 38% over the past six months, while the small-cap stock has plunged 44% in one year.

Small-cap stock below 50: HMA Agro Industries share price jumped more than 7% on Tuesday amid heavy buying momentum. The small-cap stock, HMA Agro Industries shares rallied as much as 7.31% to 30.09 apiece on the BSE.

The rally in HMA Agro Industries shares comes on a day when the Indian stock market declined, with both the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, trading lower.

HMA Agro Industries has informed stock exchanges that credit rating agency Care Ratings has assigned ‘CARE A2+’ rating to the short-term bank facilities of the company worth 850 crore.

The rating is normally valid for a period of one year from the date of the agency’s initial communication of rating, that is March 21, 2025.

HMA Agro Industries Stock Price Trend

HMA Agro Industries share price has been on a downward trend since the past one year. The small-cap stock has fallen 7% in one month, and 28% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Over the past six months, HMA Agro shares have dropped 38%, while the small-cap stock has plunged 44% in one year.

HMA Agro Industries shares had made a lukewarm stock market debut on 4 July 2023. HMA Agro Industries shares were listed at 625 apiece on NSE, a premium of 6.18% to the issue price of 585 per share. On BSE, HMA Agro stock was listed with a premium of 5.13% at 615 apiece.

In December 2023, HMA Agro Industries underwent a stock split in the 1:10 ratio. This means one HMA Agro share with a face value of 10 each was subdivided into ten HMA Agro shares with face value of Re 1 per equity share.

At 10:10 AM, HMA Agro Industries shares were trading 5.28% higher at 29.52 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:1 Apr 2025, 10:11 AM IST
