Small-cap stock below ₹50 jumps 7% despite weak Indian stock market. Do you own?

Small-cap stock below ₹50: HMA Agro Industries share price jumped more than 7% on Tuesday amid heavy buying momentum. The small-cap stock, HMA Agro Industries shares rallied as much as 7.31% to ₹30.09 apiece on the BSE.

The rally in HMA Agro Industries shares comes on a day when the Indian stock market declined, with both the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, trading lower.

HMA Agro Industries has informed stock exchanges that credit rating agency Care Ratings has assigned ‘CARE A2+’ rating to the short-term bank facilities of the company worth ₹850 crore.

Advertisement

The rating is normally valid for a period of one year from the date of the agency’s initial communication of rating, that is March 21, 2025.

HMA Agro Industries Stock Price Trend HMA Agro Industries share price has been on a downward trend since the past one year. The small-cap stock has fallen 7% in one month, and 28% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Over the past six months, HMA Agro shares have dropped 38%, while the small-cap stock has plunged 44% in one year.

HMA Agro Industries shares had made a lukewarm stock market debut on 4 July 2023. HMA Agro Industries shares were listed at ₹625 apiece on NSE, a premium of 6.18% to the issue price of ₹585 per share. On BSE, HMA Agro stock was listed with a premium of 5.13% at ₹615 apiece.

Advertisement

In December 2023, HMA Agro Industries underwent a stock split in the 1:10 ratio. This means one HMA Agro share with a face value of ₹10 each was subdivided into ten HMA Agro shares with face value of Re 1 per equity share.

At 10:10 AM, HMA Agro Industries shares were trading 5.28% higher at ₹29.52 apiece on the BSE.