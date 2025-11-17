Small-cap stock below ₹50 HMA Agro Industries surges 10% after Q2 results; details here

Small-cap stock below ₹50: HMA Agro Industries share price rallied 10 percent in intra-day deals on Monday, November 17 after the company posted strong results for the quarter ended September 2025 (Q2FY26).

Net profit of HMA Agro Industries rose 68 percent YoY to ₹89.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against ₹53.4 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024 (Q2FY25). Sales rose 47.04 percent to ₹2155.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against ₹1465.86 crore during Q2FY25.

Sequentially, the profit surged 14,940 percent from ₹0.59 crore in the June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26). Meanwhile, sales rose 92 percent from ₹1122.6 crore in the previous quarter.

The EBIDTA grew by 88 percent YoY to ₹131.5 crore in Q2FY26 from ₹70 crore in Q2FY25 but soared 691.5 percent sequentially from ₹16.6 crore in Q1FY26.

PAT also grew 66.89 percent from ₹54.16 crore in H1FY25 to ₹90.38 crore in H1FY26. While sales rose by 50.47 percent from ₹2178.47 crore in H1FY25 to ₹3277.9 crore in H1FY26.

HMA Agro Industries Stock Performance The smallcap stock soared 10 percent to its day's high of ₹33.02 on posting strong Q2 results. It is now 30 percent away from its 52-week high of ₹47.40, hit in December 2024 and has gained 20 percent from its 52-week low of ₹27.54, hit in April 2025.

In the last 1 year, the stock has lost 28 percent and is down over 4 percent in past 6 months. However, it has added over 8 percent in the last 1 month.

HMA Agro Industries Limited, headquartered in Agra and incorporated in 2008, is a major producer and exporter of frozen buffalo meat and related products. Its portfolio includes frozen and chilled meat, fish, rice, fruits, vegetables, animal nutrition items and pet foods, marketed under the Black Gold, Green Gold, Fresh Gold and Kamil brands. The company serves India and multiple international markets including Vietnam, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Egypt.