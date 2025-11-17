Small-cap stock below ₹50 HMA Agro Industries surges 10% after Q2 results; details here

HMA Agro Industries shares rose 10% after reporting a 68% YoY profit increase to 89.76 crore for Q2FY26. Sales surged 47% to 2155.34 crore. The stock remains 30% below its 52-week high but has gained 8% over the past month.

Pranati Deva
Published17 Nov 2025, 10:06 AM IST
HMA Agro Industries shares rose 10% after reporting a 68% YoY profit increase to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>89.76 crore for Q2FY26. Sales surged 47% to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2155.34 crore. The stock remains 30% below its 52-week high but has gained 8% over the past month.
HMA Agro Industries shares rose 10% after reporting a 68% YoY profit increase to ₹89.76 crore for Q2FY26. Sales surged 47% to ₹2155.34 crore. The stock remains 30% below its 52-week high but has gained 8% over the past month.

Small-cap stock below 50: HMA Agro Industries share price rallied 10 percent in intra-day deals on Monday, November 17 after the company posted strong results for the quarter ended September 2025 (Q2FY26).

Net profit of HMA Agro Industries rose 68 percent YoY to 89.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against 53.4 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024 (Q2FY25). Sales rose 47.04 percent to 2155.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against 1465.86 crore during Q2FY25.

Sequentially, the profit surged 14,940 percent from 0.59 crore in the June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26). Meanwhile, sales rose 92 percent from 1122.6 crore in the previous quarter.

The EBIDTA grew by 88 percent YoY to 131.5 crore in Q2FY26 from 70 crore in Q2FY25 but soared 691.5 percent sequentially from 16.6 crore in Q1FY26.

PAT also grew 66.89 percent from 54.16 crore in H1FY25 to 90.38 crore in H1FY26. While sales rose by 50.47 percent from 2178.47 crore in H1FY25 to 3277.9 crore in H1FY26.

HMA Agro Industries Stock Performance

The smallcap stock soared 10 percent to its day's high of 33.02 on posting strong Q2 results. It is now 30 percent away from its 52-week high of 47.40, hit in December 2024 and has gained 20 percent from its 52-week low of 27.54, hit in April 2025.

In the last 1 year, the stock has lost 28 percent and is down over 4 percent in past 6 months. However, it has added over 8 percent in the last 1 month.

HMA Agro Industries Limited, headquartered in Agra and incorporated in 2008, is a major producer and exporter of frozen buffalo meat and related products. Its portfolio includes frozen and chilled meat, fish, rice, fruits, vegetables, animal nutrition items and pet foods, marketed under the Black Gold, Green Gold, Fresh Gold and Kamil brands. The company serves India and multiple international markets including Vietnam, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Egypt.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

HMA Agro IndustriesQ2 ResultsIndian Stock MarketStock Market TodaySmallcapSmallcap Stocks
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSmall-cap stock below ₹50 HMA Agro Industries surges 10% after Q2 results; details here
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.