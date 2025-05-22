Small-cap stock below ₹50: HMA Agro share price edges higher despite stock market crash

HMA Agro share price traded higher on Thursday despite a fall in the broader Indian stock market. While the benchmark Sensex plunged more than 700 points, Nifty 50 slipped below the 24,600 level amid weak global market cues.

The smallcap stock, HMA Agro shares gained positive momentum after the company announced the dates for its board meeting to consider Q4 results.

HMA Agro Industries Q4 Results Dates HMA Agro Industries said its board of directors is scheduled to meet on 29 May 2025 to consider and approve the financial results for the fourth quarter of FY25 along with the full Financial Year 2024-2025.

The trading window for dealing in HMA Agro remains closed for the Designated Persons and their immediate relatives till the expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025, the company said in a regulatory filing on May 21.

Other Proposals Along with HMA Agro Q4 results 2025, the company said its board of directors will also consider and approve certain other proposals regarding availing Export Packing Credit (EPC) facilities and plan of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The company’s board will consider and approve the proposal for availing Export Packing Credit (EPC) facilities from Punjab National Bank as an additional exposure of ₹100 crores.

It will also consider and approve the Annual Action Plan of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for the Financial Year 2025-26 as recommended by the CSR Committee.

HMA Agro Share Price Performance HMA Agro share price has gained just 1% in one month, while the small-cap stock has dropped 19% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Over the past six months, HMA Agro shares have declined 18%, while it has fallen 38% in one year.