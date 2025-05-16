Small-cap stock below ₹50: HMA Agro shares jump after conversion of debt into equity

Subscribe

Stock Market Today: Small-cap stock below 50, HMA Agro, gained during intraday trade on Friday despite stock market weakness following the announcement of conversion of debt into equity shares of the company.

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated16 May 2025, 03:21 PM IST
Small-cap stock below ₹50: HMA Agro shares gain

Stock Market Today: Small-cap stock below 50, HMA Agro, gained during the intraday trade on Friday, May 16, defying the weak stock market sentiment. The gains followed HMA Agro's announcement regarding the conversion of debt into the equity shares of the company.

HMA Agro debt conversion details

HMA Agro Industries informed the stock exchanges about the allotment of equity shares by its subsidiary company during market trading hours on Friday.

As per the release shared by the small-cap company with the exchanges, HMA Agro said one of its subsidiary companies has allotted 30,37,000 equity shares of face value 10/- each at an issue price of 10/- per share, aggregating to 3,03,70,000 by way of conversion of loan into equity. The subsidiary being referred to by HMA Ago is HMA Natural Foods Private Limited

 

HMA Agro, in the filing, also said that the credit of shares has been duly confirmed by HMA Natural Foods Private Limited through a confirmation letter received from Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL).

HMA Agro share price movement

The small-cap stock below 50, HMA Agro's share price, opened at 33.05 on the BSE on Friday. At the time of opening, HMA Agro stock traded in the green, as it kicked off the trade above the previous closing price of 32.91. HMA Agro share price gained further to an intraday high of 33.70, resulting in gains of 2.4%. The rise in the company's stock came despite weakness in the Indian stock market. Both Sensex and Nifty 50 declined nearly 0.50% in intraday deals today.

HMA Agro's 52-week high stands at 59.44, scaled on June 11, 2024, while the stock has touched a 52-week low of 27.54 on April 1, 2025.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 
