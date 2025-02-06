Stock Market Today : Small-cap stock below ₹50, the IT stock, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd gained over 8% in morning trades on Thursday.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd share price opened at ₹39.84 on the BSE on Thursday, more than 2% higher lower than the previous closing price of ₹38.99. The Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price thereafter gained to intraday highs of ₹42.50, which meant gains of more than 8%.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions in its release on Wednesday 5 February 2025, post market hours, intimated the exchanges that it has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with VR Siddhartha Engineering College to Foster Industry-Academia Collaboration and for Providing Services in Digital Forensics and Cyber Security Lab.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions MOU details The total value of this collaboration between Blue Cloud Softech Solutions and VR Siddhartha Engineering College including the establishment of the Digital Forensics and Cyber Security Lab, is estimated to be up to Rs. 100.00 lac ( ₹1 Crore)

The MoU, signed etween Blue Cloud Softech Solutions and Vice Chancellor of VR Siddhartha Engineering College, marks a significant milestone in bridging the gap between theoretical education and practical industry exposure. Under this partnership, both entities will collaborate in key areas including Research and development of IT solutions, Student internships and hands-on training programs, Faculty exchange initiatives, Technology transfer and knowledge-sharing programs, said the company

As part of the agreement, students from VR Siddhartha Engineering College will gain hands-on experience through internships, research projects, and training programs at Blue Cloud. This will not only help nurture future-ready professionals but also enable Blue Cloud to access a pool of talented graduates equipped with strong technical expertise., it added

About Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd is among the key technology companies that specialize in AI-driven healthcare solutions and enterprise software development. With a commitment to innovation, BCSS delivers cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses and institutions worldwide.