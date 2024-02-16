Small-cap stock below ₹50 jumps 10% after stellar Q3 results
Q3 results 2024: Small-cap stock below ₹50 reported a 25% YoY increase in net profit for Q3 FY2023-24, thanks to expense containment
Small-cap stock below ₹50: Shares of Hardwyn India Ltd are one of those small-cap stocks of the Indian stock market that are priced below ₹50. The small-cap stock has been witnessing strong buying interest since early morning deals. Hardwyn share price today opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹46.50 apiece on NSE, logging over a 10 percent rise against its Thursday close of 42.20 apiece.
