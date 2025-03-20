Stock Market Today: Small-cap stock below ₹50, Vishal Fabrics Ltd has gained 3% during intraday trades on Thursday on acquisition buzz

Vishal Fabrics Ltd, Intimated exchanges Update on Investment in Quality Exim Private Limited

Vishal Fabrics share price opened at ₹25 on the BSE on Thursday. At the time of opening the Vishal Fabrics share price was almost2.5% higher than the previous days closing price of ₹24.32. Vishal Fabrics share price gained further to intraday highs of ₹25.40 which translated to intraday gains of up to 4.5%.

Vishal Fabrics investments in Quality Exim Vishal Fabrics in its release on the exchanges said that it has acquired 192000 Equity Shares of M/s. Quality Exim Private Limited at price of Rs. 260 as per valuation report, amounting of Rs. 4,99,20,000 on dated 19th March, 2025 from various shareholders of Quality Exim Private Limited.

As per the deatils Vishal Fabrics Limited already held 28.03% Equity Share Capital of Quality Exim Private Ltd and Quality Exim Private Ltd thereby is already an “Associate Company” of Vishal Fabrics Limited with effect from 29th March, 2024.

Post the recent acquisition by Vishal Fabrics Limited post transfer of shares holds 37.92% of Equity Share Capital of. Quality Exim Private Limited.

About Quality Exim Quality Exim Private Limited is engaged in business of manufacturing, weaving, bleaching, dying, processing, mercerising, printing, sizing, importing, exporting, purchasing, selling and/or otherwise dealing in yarn of all types of cotton and other fabrics.

The Authorized Share Capital of Quality Exim – Rs. 4,25,00,000 is divided into 27,50,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each and 15,00,000 Preference Shares of Rs. 10/-each."Paid-up Share Capital - Rs. 2,54,17,100 comprising of 19,40,960 Equity Shares of Rs.10 each and 6,00,750 Preference Shares of Rs.10 each.

Turnover of quality Exim as per the release stood at Rs. 223.33 Cr. for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024