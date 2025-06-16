Small-cap stock below ₹50 jumps following relief rally in Indian stock market

Small-cap stock: Shares of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions surged by almost 2% during Monday's trading session, fueled by a relief rally in the Indian stock market. Additionally, the transformation of M/s AIS Anywhere into a wholly owned subsidiary of the company further enhanced the sentiment surrounding this small-cap stock.

According to an exchange filing, the board has sanctioned a new relevant date of June 10, 2025, for the arrival of the valuation for SWAP/ISSUE, having passed a unanimous resolution to issue 31,68,00,000 equity shares on a preferential basis.

This involves the company acquiring 6,40,00,000 shares of M/s AIS Anywhere in exchange for the issuance of 31,68,00,000 equity shares through a share swap to Mrs. Janaki Yarlagadda (in her capacity as Promoter) and M/s Siraj Holding LLC (acting as Non-Promoter/Public).

According to the valuation report from Registered Valuer A.N Gawade and the pricing determined by the board of directors with the approval of the Committee of Independent Directors, 4.95 equity shares of Blue Cloud will be allocated for each individual share of M/s AIS Anywhere.

The company noted that this resolution is contingent upon the approval from shareholders at an Extraordinary General Meeting, which must be passed through a Special Resolution.

AIS Anywhere, based in New Jersey, is a global provider of technology solutions committed to helping organizations not only navigate but also thrive in the ever-changing and sometimes disruptive environment of the digital era. This acquisition is strategically significant and is expected to create growth opportunities aligned with horizontal business expansion and increased revenue. As a result, the company can enhance its presence in the US market.

The share acquisition is anticipated to be finalised within 12 months following the execution of the agreements. The total acquisition cost amounts to ₹730,54,08,000, said the company in an exchange filing.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price today Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price today opened at ₹26.41 apiece on the BSE. Over the last week, the stock increased by 8.06%. It has surged by 13.40% over the last three months but has declined by -63.40% over the past year.