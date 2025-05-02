Small-cap stock below ₹50: LIC, SBI Life-owned NBFC in focus after THIS fundraise move

Small-cap stock below ₹50: Paisalo Digital Ltd announced on Friday, May 2, that it will raise funds by issuing equity shares, foreign currency bonds, and other securities for up to ₹27,000 lakh. The small-cap NBFC stock is owned by SBI Life Insurance and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). The NBFC held its first extraordinary general meeting for 2025-26 (FY26) earlier today.

“...To raise funds by way of issuance of equity shares, foreign currency convertible bonds and/or other eligible securities in one or more tranches to the Eligible Investors through preferential allotment, private placement, including qualified institutional placement or any other permissible mode for an aggregate amount up to ₹27,000 Million,” said the non-banking financial company (NBFC) smallcap stock in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

Small-cap NBFC stock owned by SBI Life, LIC LIC owns 77,59,511 shares of the NBFC stock for a shareholding of 1.17 per cent. Assuming the complete conversion of the convertible securities, LIC's total shareholding as a percentage is 1.03 per cent. According to stock exchange data, SBI Life Insurance owns 6,21,14,267 shares of Paisalo Digital for a shareholding of 9.36 per cent. The total shareholding of SBI Life, as a percentage, assuming the full conversion of the convertible securities, is 8.26 per cent.

Small-cap NBFC stock price trend On Friday, shares of Paisalo Digital opened at ₹33.84 and hit an intraday low of ₹31.96, before settling 0.71 per cent higher at ₹32.41 apiece on the BSE. As of May 2, the small-cap NBFC company under ₹50 commands a market capitalisation of ₹2,923.77 crore. In one month, the stock has shed over six per cent and nearly 35 per cent year-to-date (YTD).

Earlier this year, the NBFC announced that it has serviced more than 59 lakh customers by initiating transactions worth more than ₹3,400 crore. It was done within two years through a network of business collaborations with major banking partners, including public sector banks (PSBs), SBI and Bank of India.

