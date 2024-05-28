Small-cap stock below ₹50: Mauritius-based FII buys stake in Pioneer Embroideries during Q4FY24
Small-cap stock below ₹50: Despite the dip in the first quarter of 2024, Pioneer Embroideries shares have shown a promising uptrend since the start of the new financial year 2024-25. This positive trajectory, especially in the face of continuous selling from mid-January 2024 to March 2024, is a beacon of hope. Even more encouraging is the fact that Mauritius-based foreign institutional investor Tano Investment Opportunities Fund closely monitored the stock movement, culminating in their ownership of 25 lakh company shares, representing an 8.48 percent stake in Pioneer Embroideries Limited for the January to March 2024 quarter.
