Small-cap stock below ₹50 jumps 20% on order win update. Do you own?

Small-cap stock below 50: Mukka Proteins share price has gained 12% in one month, but has remained flat in three months. The smallcap stock has fallen 10% in six months and has declined 33% over the past one year period.

Ankit Gohel
Published4 Dec 2025, 09:51 AM IST
Small-cap stock below <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50: Mukka Proteins stock price hit a 52-week high of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>43.50 apiece on December 31, 2024, and touched a 52-week low of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>23.87 apiece on November 10, 2025.
Small-cap stock below ₹50: Mukka Proteins stock price hit a 52-week high of ₹43.50 apiece on December 31, 2024, and touched a 52-week low of ₹23.87 apiece on November 10, 2025.(Image: Pixabay)

Mukka Proteins share price hit 20% upper circuit in early trade on Thursday after the company announced receipt of an order worth more than 474 crore. The small-cap stock jumped as much as 20% to 30.25 apiece on the BSE.

The rally in Mukka Proteins share price was supported by by robust volumes. Around 1 crore equity shares of Mukka Proteins changed hands on 4 December 2025 on stock exchanges, significantly higher than its one week trading average volume of 10 lakh shares, and one month average volumes of 6 lakh shares.

Animal food manufacturing company Mukka Proteins said that its joint venture with Hardik Gowda and MS Jathin Infra Private Limited received a work order of 474.89 crore, exclusive of GST, from Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML).

The work order, dated 3 December 2025, is for the treatment and disposal of legacy leachate accumulated in Mittaganahalli & Kannur Landfill sites.

Also Read | Putin India Visit: HAL, Bharat Dynamics, BEL, among defence stocks in focus

The time period by which the contract is to be executed is four years or till treatment and disposal of legacy leachate accumulated in landfill sites, whichever is earliest.

Technical Outlook

Mukka Protein share price has been locked in a tight 30.5 to 24 range for nearly 70 days, building a steady base with rising accumulation on the right side, noted Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments.

“The volume profile points to institutional hands absorbing supply while volatility compresses, tightening the price structure across timeframes. This creates a coiled setup where trend strength can expand quickly once buyers take control. A clean move above 30.5 is the trigger for a fresh breakout, opening room toward the 35.5 to 36 zone. Until then, the range holds the trade in check and keeps risk defined with no actionable entry inside the band,” said Jain.

Mukka Proteins Share Price History

Mukka Proteins share price has gained 12% in one month, but has remained flat in three months. The smallcap stock has fallen 10% in six months and has declined 33% over the past one year period.

Mukka Proteins stock price hit a 52-week high of 43.50 apiece on December 31, 2024, and touched a 52-week low of 23.87 apiece on November 10, 2025.

At 9:50 AM, Mukka Proteins share price was trading 11.34% higher at 28.07 apiece on the BSE, commanding a market capitalisation of 842.10 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

MUKKA PROTEINS ORD
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSmall-cap stock below ₹50 jumps 20% on order win update. Do you own?
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.