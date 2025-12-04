Small-cap stock below ₹50 jumps 20% on order win update. Do you own?

Mukka Proteins share price hit 20% upper circuit in early trade on Thursday after the company announced receipt of an order worth more than ₹474 crore. The small-cap stock jumped as much as 20% to ₹30.25 apiece on the BSE.

The rally in Mukka Proteins share price was supported by by robust volumes. Around 1 crore equity shares of Mukka Proteins changed hands on 4 December 2025 on stock exchanges, significantly higher than its one week trading average volume of 10 lakh shares, and one month average volumes of 6 lakh shares.

Animal food manufacturing company Mukka Proteins said that its joint venture with Hardik Gowda and MS Jathin Infra Private Limited received a work order of ₹474.89 crore, exclusive of GST, from Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML).

The work order, dated 3 December 2025, is for the treatment and disposal of legacy leachate accumulated in Mittaganahalli & Kannur Landfill sites.

The time period by which the contract is to be executed is four years or till treatment and disposal of legacy leachate accumulated in landfill sites, whichever is earliest.

Technical Outlook Mukka Protein share price has been locked in a tight ₹30.5 to ₹24 range for nearly 70 days, building a steady base with rising accumulation on the right side, noted Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments.

“The volume profile points to institutional hands absorbing supply while volatility compresses, tightening the price structure across timeframes. This creates a coiled setup where trend strength can expand quickly once buyers take control. A clean move above ₹30.5 is the trigger for a fresh breakout, opening room toward the ₹35.5 to ₹36 zone. Until then, the range holds the trade in check and keeps risk defined with no actionable entry inside the band,” said Jain.

Mukka Proteins Share Price History Mukka Proteins share price has gained 12% in one month, but has remained flat in three months. The smallcap stock has fallen 10% in six months and has declined 33% over the past one year period.

Mukka Proteins stock price hit a 52-week high of ₹43.50 apiece on December 31, 2024, and touched a 52-week low of ₹23.87 apiece on November 10, 2025.

At 9:50 AM, Mukka Proteins share price was trading 11.34% higher at ₹28.07 apiece on the BSE, commanding a market capitalisation of ₹842.10 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.