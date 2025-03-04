Small-cap stock below ₹50: Multibagger stock jumps 5% despite weak markets

BCL Industries share price surged over 5% on Tuesday, defying the weak trend in the Indian stock market. BCL Industries shares rallied as much as 5.43% to ₹37.05 apiece on the BSE.

BCL Industries, one of India’s leading agro-processing manufacturing companies with diversified business operations, recently witnessed an increase in promoter shareholding. Promoter Kushal Mittal acquired additional equity shares of the company through open market transactions.

On February 28, promoter Kushal Mittal acquired 1,56,826 equity shares of BCL Industries, representing 0.05% stake in the company, via open market, a regulatory filing showed.

“I, Kushal Mittal, one of the promoters of the Company would like to submit that I have purchased 156825 (One Lac Fifty-Six Thousand Eight Hundred Twenty-Five) Equity Shares of BCL Industries Limited on 28/02/2025,” the stock exchange filing said.

Prior to this acquisition, Mittal held 4,78,83,040 shares, equivalent to a 16.22% stake in the company. Following the latest purchase, his total shareholding has increased to 4,80,39,865 shares, raising his stake to 16.27%.

As per the shareholding pattern as of December 2024, the promoter and promoter group collectively held 17,05,01,606 equity shares, accounting for a 57.77% stake in BCL Industries. The remaining 12,46,61,734 shares, representing a 42.23% stake, were held by public shareholders.

BCL Industries Stock Price Performance BCL Industries share price has declined over 21% in the past month and more than 28% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Over the last six months, the small-cap stock has dropped 36%, while it has plunged 50% over the past year.

Despite recent declines, BCL Industries stock price has delivered substantial long-term gains, generating multibagger returns of 650% over the past five years.

At 11:05 AM, BCL Industries shares were trading 4.67% higher at ₹36.78 apiece on the BSE.