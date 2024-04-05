Small-cap stock below ₹50: NECC share price jumps 11% after issuance of preferential shares
Small-cap stock below ₹50 opened higher at ₹27 apiece on Friday and went on to touch an intraday high of 29.45 apiece on NSE
Small-cap stock below ₹50: Shares of North Eastern Carrying Corporation (NECC) Ltd witnessed strong buying interest during Friday deals. NECC share price today opened upside at ₹27 apiece on NSE and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹29.45 apiece, logging more than 11 percent intraday rise on Friday. The small-cap company on Thursday declared an allotment of 6,70,000 Equity shares and 39,55,062 Share warrants convertible into equity shares on a preferential basis. The company has declared the issuance of preferential shares at ₹32.05 apiece.
