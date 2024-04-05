Small-cap stock below ₹50: Shares of North Eastern Carrying Corporation (NECC) Ltd witnessed strong buying interest during Friday deals. NECC share price today opened upside at ₹27 apiece on NSE and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹29.45 apiece, logging more than 11 percent intraday rise on Friday. The small-cap company on Thursday declared an allotment of 6,70,000 Equity shares and 39,55,062 Share warrants convertible into equity shares on a preferential basis. The company has declared the issuance of preferential shares at ₹32.05 apiece. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NECC news The small-cap company informed Indian stock market bourses about the issuance of shares and warrants saying, "Concerning the captioned subject, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors has at its meeting held on April 04, 2024, approved the allotment of 6,70,000 Equity shares and 3955062 Share warrants convertible into equity shares on the preferential basis of the face value of Rs, 10/- each ‘(Rupees Ten only) ("Equity Shares") for Rs. 32.05/- (Rupees Thirty-Two and Five paise Only) which includes a premium of Rs. 22.05/- (Rupees Twenty-two and Five paisa only) per Equity Share to Promoters and another non-promoter group person (hereinafter referred to as “Allottees") for cash consideration by way of the preferential issue on a private placement basis by the Companies Act, 2013, SEBI (ICDR) Regulations and other applicable laws."

NECC share price history After ushering in the new year 2024, NECC share price has remained in based building mode. In the last month, NECC's share price has delivered zero return to its shareholders as the stock dipped from 31.60 to ₹29.45 this time. In YTD time, this small-cap stock under ₹50 has risen a little over 3 percent. In the last six months, NECC share price has surged from 22.60 to ₹29.45 per share level, recording around 30 percent appreciation in this period. In the last year, NECC's share price has increased to the tune of 70 percent. However, in the last five years, this small-cap stock has delivered multibagger returns to its shareholders. In the last five years, this multibagger stock has shot up to the tune of 275 percent.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

