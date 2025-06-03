Small-cap stock below ₹50: NSE SME stock jumps 3% despite weak bias on Dalal Street; here’s why

Small-cap stock below ₹50: Cellecor Gadgets share price traded higher on Tuesday despite weakness in broader Indian stock market. The small-cap stock price gained as much as 3.86% to ₹40.35 apiece on the NSE.

The gains in the NSE SME-listed Cellecor Gadgets share price comes even as the sentiment remains weak on Dalal Street. The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are trading nearly half a percent lower each.

In May 2025, the consumer electronics and home appliance brand Cellecor Gadgets had announced the launch of its premium range of QLED Smart TVs, available in sizes of 32”, 43”, 50”, 55”, and 65”.

Prior to that, the company had expanded its product portfolio with the launch of a new range of Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machines.

Cellecor Gadgets Shares Trade Deep in the Red Since Market Debut Cellecor Gadgets made its debut on the Indian stock market on September 28, 2023, listing at ₹92 per share on the NSE SME platform — a flat listing compared to its issue price.

Since then, the small-cap stock has witnessed a significant erosion in value. Currently, Cellecor Gadgets shares are trading over 57% below their listing price. The SME stock has declined 13% in the past month and is down 30% over the last six months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Cellecor Gadgets share price has fallen 38%.

Despite the sharp correction, the stock has delivered a 54% return over the past one year. It touched a 52-week high of ₹81.50 on January 8, 2025, and a 52-week low of ₹22.07 on June 5, 2024.

At 12:18 PM, Cellecor Gadgets share price was trading 3.86% higher at ₹40.35 apiece on the NSE.