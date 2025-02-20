Small-cap stock below ₹50: Pharma stock jumps 6% from today’s low on this acquisition buzz

Small-cap stock below ₹50: Pharma stock , Sudarshan Pharma lndustries jumps 6% from today's low in the stock market today on this acquisition buzz

Sudarshan Pharma lndustries share price that dipped to intraday lows of ₹33.40 on the BSE on Thursday, however jumped to intraday highs of ₹35.40, which meant gains of more than 6%

The investor interest on Sudarshan Pharma lndustries share price is likely to have increased following the acquisition buzz.

Sudarshan Pharma target Polish expansion The Sudarshan Pharma lndustries lntimated the exchanges about the Board approval for incorporating a limited Liability Company in Poland as a wholly-owned Subsidiary of the company

Advertisement

The Sudarshan Pharma lndustries release dated 19 February 2025 on the exchanges said that “this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company have approved to incorporate a Limited Liability Company in Poland, which will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.” The Company will subscribe 100 shares of Polish zloty 50 each (currency of Poland 'PLN') of the proposed-Company aggregating to Polish zloty (PLN) 5,000 (approximately Rs.1,50,000/-) equivalent to 100.00% of the paid up share capital of the proposed-Company

Advertisement

Also Read | Jindal Steel and Power share price edge higher as promoters raise stake in firm

The Objects and effects of acquisition is that the incorporation of Sudarshan Pharma Poland LLC will allow the Company to establish a place of business in the Republic of Poland. To carry on business of processing and preserving potatoes and to carry out production of basic organic and inorganic chemicals, fertilizers and nitrogen compounds, pesticides, disinfectants and other agrochemicals, soap and detergents, washing and cleaning agents, basic pharmaceutical substances, medicines and other pharmaceutical products and other chemical products and to act as wholesalers of perfumes, cosmetics, pharmaceutical and medical products.

Advertisement

lndicative time period for completion of the incorporation stands as 30 April 2025. The same is subject to approval of the Reserve Bank of lndia under Forelgn Exchange Management Act, 1999 Foreign Exchange Management (Overseas lnvestment), Rules, Regulations and Directions and other clearances as required

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.