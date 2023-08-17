Small-cap stock below ₹50: Rama Steel Tubes shares have remained under base building mode after ushering in 2023. The stock has delivered paltry 7 per cent YTD return to its shareholders. However, after ushering in the new financial year, the small-cap stock bottomed out and started moving upside. In first quarter of the current financial year, Rama Steel Tubes share price ascended from ₹27.85 apiece levels to ₹36.90 per share levels on NSE, delivering more than 32 per cent return to its positional long term shareholders.

Q1 results 2023

In Q1FY24, the company has declared promising numbers as well. The small-cap stock reported over 30 per cent YoY rise in revenue from operations during April to June 2023 quarter. In this quarter, company's revenue from operations grey from ₹240 crore to ₹312.5 crore.

Company's EBITDA increased by 71.60 per cent from around ₹10 crore in Q1 FY23 to ₹17.14 crore in Q1 FY24 led by increase in contribution of value-added products, increasing scale of operations, and improved manufacturing efficiency. EBITDA Margins increased by 138 bps from 4.10 per cent in Q1 FY23 to 5.48 per cent in Q1 FY24.

Company's YoY PAT (profit after tax) increased by over 76 per cent to 7.46 crore during April to June 2023 quarter. Its PAT stood at ₹4.23 crore in first quarter of the previous financial year. Company's PAT margins increased on YoY basis at 2.38 per cent in Q1 FY24 against 1.74 per cent in Q1 FY23.

Speaking on Q1 results 2023, small-cap company's management said, "We are thrilled to announce a signiﬁcant 62.35% growth in our sales volume in the ﬁrst quarter of FY24 compared to last year. This remarkable sales performance was led by increasing demand for steel tubes and pipes across various industries coupled with our proactive approach of strategically capitalizing on upcoming opportunities enabling us grow our market presence. However, the downward pressure on steel prices, and increase in supply of Chinese steel in India did act as a bump in the road for us causing some margin pressure. We expect steel prices to stabilize by the end of FY24."

Management guidance

1] Revenue is expected to surge by 25-30% in FY24 compared to FY23 levels led by robust demand of steel tubes and pipes.

2] Volume is expected to increase by 20-25% in FY24 on YoY basis led by structural shift in demand towards steel tubes and pipes from conventional products.

3] EBITDA margins are expected to increase by 100-150 bps in FY24 owing to increase in sales of value-added products and eﬃcient utilization of resources.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.