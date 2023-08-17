Small-cap stock below ₹50 reports 76% YoY profit. Rallies 32% in Q1FY242 min read 17 Aug 2023, 03:10 PM IST
Small-cap stock below ₹50 rallied from ₹27.85 to ₹36.90 apiece levels on NSE during Q1FY24
Small-cap stock below ₹50: Rama Steel Tubes shares have remained under base building mode after ushering in 2023. The stock has delivered paltry 7 per cent YTD return to its shareholders. However, after ushering in the new financial year, the small-cap stock bottomed out and started moving upside. In first quarter of the current financial year, Rama Steel Tubes share price ascended from ₹27.85 apiece levels to ₹36.90 per share levels on NSE, delivering more than 32 per cent return to its positional long term shareholders.
